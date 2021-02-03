Egyptian Health Dept. reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one additional death. (Source: KEYC)
By Jessica Ladd | February 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 6:22 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one additional death.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 60′s o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 over the age of 100, 2 demographics unknown case status in progress

Gallatin County

o Male: 1 in their 40′s

White County

o Female: 3 under the age of 10, 2 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 40′s, 2 in their 60′s, 2 in their 70′s

o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 2 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 2 in their 60′s, 2 in their 80′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,302 lab confirmed positives, including 43 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,602 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 452 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

