Egyptian Health Department reports 34 new cases of COVID-19
Saline County has 23 new cases of COVID-19, Gallatin County has one new case, and White County has 10 new cases. (Source: Pexels)
By Ashley Smith | February 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 5:59 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Saline County has 23 new cases of COVID-19, Gallatin County has one new case, and White County has 10 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 2,302 lab confirmed positives, with 43 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,612 lab-confirmed positives, with 24 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 453 lab-confirmed positives, with three deaths.

