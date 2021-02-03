Egyptian Health Department reports 34 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Saline County has 23 new cases of COVID-19, Gallatin County has one new case, and White County has 10 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 2,302 lab confirmed positives, with 43 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,612 lab-confirmed positives, with 24 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 453 lab-confirmed positives, with three deaths.
