2 charged with abandonment of a corpse in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, February 1 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Cape Girardeau Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of south West End Boulevard for a report of a body discovered near a tree line.
When Officers arrived, they discovered the body of a deceased adult female in a sparsely wooded creek bank just west of a parking lot.
The victim was later positively identified as Kadesia A Harris, a 27-year-old female from Cape Girardeau.
During the investigation, The Major Case Squad developed information that led to the obtaining a search warrant for a residence in the southeast side of Cape Girardeau.
Evidence gathered during this search warrant supported the arrest Janice M Leimbach, a 62-year-old female from Cape Girardeau, and Matthew S Morris, a 22-year-old male from Gideon, Missouri.
According to sources and evidence gathered, it appears that Kadesia Harris died inside a Cape residence as a result of a self-induced drug overdose.
Morris later wrapped Harris inside plastic wrapping materials and secured her in a plastic container.
Morris and Leimbach then transported Harris to a parking area in the 1200 block of South West End Boulevard and abandoned her corpse in the wood line near a creek.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s office has formally charged Janice M Leimbach and Matthew S Morris with the Class E felony of Abandonment of a Corpse.
The Cape Girardeau County Judge has issued arrest warrants.
Leimbach is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department jail on a $25,000.00 cash only bond.
Morris is being held on a $100,000.00 cash only bond at the Cape Girardeau Police Department jail as well.
This matter is still being investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and additional charges may be issued if further criminal acts are discovered.
Anyone with information on the matter is still encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
