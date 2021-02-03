Caruthersville, Mo. police investigating after man shot multiple times

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times.
On Wednesday, February 3, around 8 a.m., police received a call of shots fired in the area of East 18th. It was reported victim was shot in Mid Town.
Police and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. They were told a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times.
Because the suspect was not at the scene, police asked that all schools go on lockdown as a safety precaution.
Officers secured the scene and contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol for assistance.
Once the scene was secure, the lockdown was lifted.
According to police, the victim was taken to an area airport by ambulance where he was then airlifted to a Memphis hospital.
At this time, no one is in custody, but police and the sheriff’s department said it was safe for the community to “resume normal activity.”
Chief Tony Jones, of the Caruthersville Police Department, stated that, after interviewing several witnesses, they have some possible suspects in mind.
