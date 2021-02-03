Cape Girardeau schools introduce new online academic system

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Being a teacher and student in this day and age requires a lot of technical knowledge.
Some students and teachers in the Cape Girardeau School District will soon have a new way of keeping academics organized with the touch of a button.
Nicholas Cato, a librarian at Cape Central, is one of the select few staff trying out Canvas. It’s a learning management system that keeps all academic things in order.
”It’s going to be easier for kids it’s going to be easier for teachers,” Cato said.
“They can be getting notifications about grades, feedback, upcoming assignments, quiz scores, quiz feedback all in one place,” Cato said.
It also helps parents too.
“Parents have easy access to see kids grades, their lunch accounts, their whole student record is right there for parents to be able to log in and see,” Cato said.
He said it’s easier to navigate than Moodle, which is the system the school is currently using.
“It’s very similar but it requires more technical knowledge,” he said.
Jamie Russell is the school district’s technology instructional Specialist. He said Canvas will be a big help to teachers.
With Moodle, teachers have to take more time entering grades.
“With Canvas we can now push it automatically just with one click of a button rather than having to go through and re-do all of the work,” Russell said.
He said the reason for the system switch is because most of Cape Girardeau’s students go to Southeast Missouri State University, which uses Canvas.
“We’re trying to prepare them for the next level and so that is why we’re switching to Canvas,” Russell said.
Students in 5th through 12th grade will use it while the lower grades will continue using Google Classroom.
“If we’re going to prepare our students for the workplace, we’ve gotta give them digital skills as well and so it’s a one-stop-shop for all of those things,” he said.
Russell said the rest of the semester is dedicated to training teachers how to use the new system and the goal is to open it up to everybody in the fall.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.