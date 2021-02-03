Calm Winds Means Frost and Fog This Morning

Temperatures in the 20s with clear skies is making for a chilly start to Wednesday. Winds are calm meaning fog may form in a few areas and frost will likely be on your windshield if your vehicle is parked outside. The good news about calm winds is there will be no windchill starting off the day. Today will be sunny with a few upper-level clouds by the afternoon.
Additional cloud cover increases tonight ahead of our next system. Low temperatures will occur around midnight then a warming tend will occur into Thursday as warmer air and moisture moves in with a warm front. Light scattered showers start Thursday morning with widespread activity by the afternoon and early evening. Rain accumulation will be less than an inch with the maximum potential of 1/2 to 3/4″. Winds will be breezy gusting as high as 30 mph.
Very cold arctic air moves in this weekend and it will be some of the coldest temperatures that the Heartland has seen in years. Snow is possible Saturday into Sunday that we will monitor. Another system could bring snow early next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.