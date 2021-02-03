Baby named after Patrick Mahomes celebrates 1st birthday as Chiefs return to Super Bowl

Baby named after Patrick Mahomes celebrates 1st birthday as Chiefs return to Super Bowl
By KSHB | February 3, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 2:42 PM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB/CNN) - The second Super Bowl run for the Kansas City Chiefs is special for so many fans.

But for one family, a Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance will always be tied to something a little more special.

It’s been a year and not much has changed. There’s red and gold and the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl.

Patrick is a year older and a year more experienced, but we’re not talking about Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Steppe was born on February 2, 2020.

“They actually wheeled her into the post-op 10 minutes before kickoff,” Kyle Steppe said.

The Steppes are a Chiefs family through and through; and in 2020, mom and dad placed a bet.

“Alright, if I go into labor during a Chiefs game, we’ll name him Patrick,” Heather Steppe recalled.

Right on cue, this little champion was delivered. Even throwing his hands up for a touchdown.

It gained the attention of Patrick Mahomes.

In a video on his Facebook page, Mahomes had this message for the family:

“Hey, Kyle and Heather. Appreciate the support. Love the baby’s name. Hope he’s as good a football player as I am.”

Already, mom and dad say he’s mastered his entrance; and like the rest of the family, he’s ready for the big game.

“To see this game is going to be such a monumental game,” Kyle Steppe said.

In more ways than one.

While Super Bowl LIV was Patrick’s day, Super Bowl LV is his older brother’s day. Vincent turns 7 on Super Bowl Sunday.

“We got two Steppe boys and both of them will be having back-to-back Chiefs Super Bowl birthday,” Kyle Steppe said.

And, hopefully, two back-to-back wins.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.