Woman arrested for making bomb threat targeting KSP post

HICKORY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Iowa woman is behind bars after detectives said she made a bomb threat targeted towards the Kentucky State Police Post in Hickory.
Keely J. Bennett, 21 of Cherokee, Iowa, was arrested on Monday, February 1 by officers with the Cherokee Police Department.
She is awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.
Bennett is charged with one count of terroristic threatening first degree (Class C Felony).
According to KSP, a bomb threat message was received on the KSP mobile app on Sunday evening, January 31.
KSP said the the anonymous bomb threat was targeted against their Hickory post.
Troopers and detectives searched the post and did not find a bomb.
Detectives said they traced the bomb threat to Bennett through IP and cell phone records.
