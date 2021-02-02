What you need to know Feb. 2

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 2.
Skies will be cloudy this morning, but they will decrease throughout Groundhog Day.
Wake-up temps are in the low 30s with a few areas in the upper 20s.
This afternoon will be partly sunny, but it will remain cold.
Highs will range in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.
Temps will drop back into the 20s tonight.
Wednesday will start off chilly, but gradually warm up in the mid 40s, thanks to southerly winds.
Rain chances move in on Thursday with a few snowflakes possible Thursday night into Friday.
Little to no impacts are expected from snow.
The rest of Friday looks dry, but a second system could bring a few inches of snow on Saturday.
Arctic air will push into the Heartland Sunday and into Monday next week.
Temperatures could range in the single digits to the teens at times, with wind chill values below 0º.
- The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County major case squad has been activated after the body of a woman was found in a sparsely wooded creek bank just west of a parking lot on South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.
- The Cape Girardeau City Council voted in favor of allowing a managed deer archery season inside city limits.
- City leaders in Mounds are trying to figure out how to keep the water running after learning they owe $150,000 to the company that supplies their water.
- Parts of northern New England are waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm Tuesday after the same system piled up snow in from the Appalachians to southern parts of New England.
- One of Donald Trump’s lawyers says Democrats are using the upcoming Senate impeachment trial as a political “weapon” to bar the former president from seeking office again and are pursuing a case that is “undemocratic” and unconstitutional.
- President Biden told Republican senators during a two-hour meeting Monday night he’s unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package after they pitched their slimmed down $618 billion proposal that’s a fraction of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking.
- Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
- A pair of spacewalking astronauts completed a four-year effort to modernize the International Space Station’s power grid on Monday, installing one last battery.
- A Florida family is mourning the loss of a mother who fostered more than 300 children and adopted seven of her own.
- “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with cancer.
- St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman’s car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle.
