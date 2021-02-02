S7HD seeks volunteers to assist at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SOUTHERN SEVERN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The number of people requesting the COVID-19 vaccine from Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is increasing every day.
This means the need for volunteers at the vaccine clinics is also increasing.
As of February 2, over 8,000 southern seven county residents have registered to be called for an appointment to get the vaccine.
The Southern 7 Medical Reserve Corps (S7MRC) is a group of locally organized healthcare and non-healthcare volunteers working to strengthen the health and safety of the community.
The goal of the MRC is to prepare volunteers before a natural disaster or national incident.
One major activity in which the S7MRC is currently active is helping the S7HD with the Mass Vaccination Point of Distribution (MVPOD) clinics in the lower seven counties.
Several S7MRC members have already volunteered and worked at some MVPODs and more are needed at nearly every level of the vaccination process, except for vaccine administration.
Because S7MRC volunteers do not vaccinate the public themselves, anyone is eligible to be a volunteer.
All applicants will be vetted through a background check and must complete required training prior to volunteering at a clinic.
There is no set time commitment to be a S7MRC volunteer.
To learn more about becoming a Southern 7 MRC volunteer, contact Bobi Cavins, S7MRC Coordinator, at 618-634-2297 ex. 123.
