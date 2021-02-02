Police: Man used 6-year-old relative as human shield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say a man used a 6-year-old relative as a human shield after firing shots at officers inside a Kansas City home.
Police say in a news release that the incident happened Sunday night when witnesses called police to report a man dragging a screaming child down the street.
Arriving officers entered a house and encountered a 37-year-old man holding a gun in an upstairs bedroom.
Police say the man shot at officers when one fired a stun gun at him.
When officers tried to engage the man again, police say he was holding the screaming girl in front of him as a human shield.
Officers overpowered and arrested the man and rescued the girl, who was uninjured.
