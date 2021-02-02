Police: Man used 6-year-old relative as human shield

Police: Man used 6-year-old relative as human shield
Police say a man used a 6-year-old relative as a human shield after firing shots at officers inside a Kansas City home. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Associated Press | February 2, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST - Updated February 2 at 8:52 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say a man used a 6-year-old relative as a human shield after firing shots at officers inside a Kansas City home.

Police say in a news release that the incident happened Sunday night when witnesses called police to report a man dragging a screaming child down the street.

Arriving officers entered a house and encountered a 37-year-old man holding a gun in an upstairs bedroom.

Police say the man shot at officers when one fired a stun gun at him.

When officers tried to engage the man again, police say he was holding the screaming girl in front of him as a human shield.

Officers overpowered and arrested the man and rescued the girl, who was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.