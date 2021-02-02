Perry Co., Ill. reports 14 more COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 14 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The health department also reported the death of a male in his 50s on Tuesday.
One of the new positive cases is located at a correctional facility in Perry County and are not included in the breakdown below.
The diagnosed individuals include:
Females
o 1 in her 30s, 3 in their 40s, 1 in her 50s, 3 in their 60s
Males
o 1 in his 20s, 1 in his 30s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in his 60s
There have now been 3,024 confirmed cases.
There are currently 111 active cases.
To date, there have been 58 deaths and 2,855 people have been released from isolation.
