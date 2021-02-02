2,304 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill., 47 additional deaths

2,304 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill., 47 additional deaths
The positivity rate in Illinois is 4.9 percent. (Source: Pixabay)
By Marsha Heller | February 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 12:50 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,304 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths on Tuesday, February 2.

Of the new deaths reported, one was a Saline County resident.

As of Monday night, 2,447 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 533 were in the ICU and 265 were on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Illinois is 4.9 percent.

A total of 1,130,917 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19,306 deaths.

Currently, 16,161,454 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

Vaccine

IDPH reports of 1,028,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, including 163,592 for long-term care facilities.

On Monday, a total of 32,559 doses were given.

A total of 1,951,925 vaccine doses have been delivered to Illinois.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily in Illinois is 44,139 doses.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.