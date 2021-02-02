2,304 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill., 47 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,304 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths on Tuesday, February 2.
Of the new deaths reported, one was a Saline County resident.
As of Monday night, 2,447 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 533 were in the ICU and 265 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 4.9 percent.
A total of 1,130,917 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19,306 deaths.
Currently, 16,161,454 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
IDPH reports of 1,028,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, including 163,592 for long-term care facilities.
On Monday, a total of 32,559 doses were given.
A total of 1,951,925 vaccine doses have been delivered to Illinois.
The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily in Illinois is 44,139 doses.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.