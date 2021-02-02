17 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, February 2.
The newly reported cases include:
- Female - one teen, three in their 20s, one in her 50s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s
- Male - one under 10, two teens, two in their 20s, one in his 30s, one in his 40s, one in his 50s, one in his 60s and one in his 90s
This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 158.
Currently, there have been 4,476 cases in the county, including 66 related deaths. Thirteen people have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 4,252 people.
