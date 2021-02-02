Mostly sunny tomorrow. Rain likely Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We saw lots of sunshine this afternoon but temperatures were still running a few degrees below average. With the clear skies and light winds, temperatures will fall after sunset. Readings will drop into the upper 20s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds developing late. Highs will range from the lower 40s north to the upper 40s far south.
Thursday a cold front will move into the area. We will see scattered showers develop and move across the Heartland with gusty south winds. It will be mild with temperatures in the lower 50s.
