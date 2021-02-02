Illinois Community College expected to make budget cuts

HARRISBURG, IL. (KFVS) -The State of Illinois’ Budget is at a $3.9 Billion deficit.
Southeastern Illinois College President tell us they have been told to make cuts, and they are going to be painful.
A one two punch for community colleges in southern Illinois it’s forcing schools such as SIC to tighten their belts.
“Last year we ended up cutting one of our education programs on a few certificates. Simply because of profit loss, and enrollment concerns and completion issues.” said President Jonah Rice.
This year is no different with making cuts.
“We’re looking at eliminating some of our business certificates and degrees that have low completion, low enrollments but we still will have a business program,” said Rice.
Rice said the art program may be eliminated as well.
Administration cuts were made this past summer.
“As difficult as that is, and I wish we didn’t have to do that. No one takes joy in any of these reductions but at this point all we can do is react to the economic impact that the pandemic has given us and the defunding of higher education from the state,” said Rice.
Those decisions have been made by data said rice.
Athletics is also under the knife.
“We’ve also restructured extra curriculars and we’ve tried to eliminate costly extra curriculars and then replacing them with more cost efficient ones,” said Rice.
Women’s basketball will be replaced by women’s volleyball.
Rice said this is because of cost and data.
According to Rice, the state used to fund SIC 60 percent, but now that is down to 30 percent.
“We cannot continue to raise tuition or we’re going to our price ourselves for everyone and then we’re going to have a class of our society without any credential in an age where we have to have credentials to get gainful employment,” said Rice
Rice has a message about making harsh cuts.
“If we don’t see a turn around in education funding particular at the higher education level, 20 or 30 years from now. People are going to have a lot of regret because we’re going to have a whole generation that’s lost,” said Rice.
The college is hosting a meeting February 16, 2021 to vote on Cuts to their budget.
