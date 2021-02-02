Heartland city owes $150,000 to water company, residents demand answers

Mounds, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland community is demanding answers, as the city now owes 150 thousand dollars to the company that supplies their water.
Many may face the possibility of cutting their water supply if not paid.
“What’s the point in paying your water bill if we don’t know where our money is going,” said Diana Branch.
The people of Mounds, Illinois are upset after finding out the city is $150,000 in debt with South Water Inc.
As a result, their water bill increased.
The community has one concern.
They want to know where their money is going.
Locals said they are left with not many answers after Monday’s council meeting.
The city’s attorney said information concerning future plans could not be told because of the ongoing lawsuit between the city and the water company.
“We are not going to comment and would ask that no one on the council comment on the status of ongoing negotiations,” said the city’s attorney.
Legally the company cannot cut the residents water off until March.
Residents worry what will happen to them if the bill isn’t paid by then.
“You got people on disability you got people on fixed incomes who are not allowed to pay their bills now,” said Brian Neely.
Residents told channel 12 this has affected their daily lives.
“We got our funds where we can’t even pay it now,” said Neely.
“I’m a care giver and it effects as far as the people I take care of because they are already living off fixed income, social security, disability, things like that,” said Brendon Bitterlin.
If this continues some said they may move elsewhere.
“It’ll be hard to but yea a lot of people will,” said Bitterlin.
