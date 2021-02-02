Hamilton Co., Ill. Health Dept. to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, February 4.
It will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve bases.
It is for Hamilton County residents only.
Those eligible include:
- Individuals ages 65 years and older
- Education (Congregate Child Care, Pre-K through 12th grade): teachers, principals, student support, student aids and day care workers
The vaccine will be given at the McLeansboro Fire Department; however, according to the health department, do not go to the fire department first. You must go to the McLeansboro High School gravel parking lot by the tennis courts first for lineup.
Eligible people receiving the vaccine must be in the car at the time of lineup.
They say the vaccine is limited and accounted for.
Cars with no one in the them will not be considered and will be towed.
Bring a work ID and/or driver’s license with you to verify your eligibility, along with your insurance cards if applicable.
To save time at the drive-thru clinic, you can click here to visit the health department’s website to download and fill out the “COVID-19 Vaccine Consent Form - Pfizer and Moderna” located toward the bottom of the home page.
Health department officials said they will not be keeping a list of names, because the clinic is first-come, first-serve.
As long as they receive weekly shipments of vaccine, they say they will hold the first-come, first-serve drive-thru clinics on Wednesdays.
