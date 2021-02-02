Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases
The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on Monday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jessica Ladd | February 1, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 8:06 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on Monday.

January 29, 2021

1 Female in their 50′s

January 30, 2021

1 Female in their teen’s

2 Males in their 60′s

January 31, 2021

1 Female in their 70′s

February 1, 2021

1 Male in their 30s’

There have been 728 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

· 17 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case has died.

· 699 people have recovered.

· 11 people are currently isolating at home.

· 1 person currently hospitalized

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.