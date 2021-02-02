Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases on Monday.
January 29, 2021
1 Female in their 50′s
January 30, 2021
1 Female in their teen’s
2 Males in their 60′s
January 31, 2021
1 Female in their 70′s
February 1, 2021
1 Male in their 30s’
There have been 728 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
· 17 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case has died.
· 699 people have recovered.
· 11 people are currently isolating at home.
· 1 person currently hospitalized
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.