Gov. Parson releases schedule for February 2 - 4

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - This week, Governor Mike Parson will attend several meetings and events, both in person and virtually.
Parson will hold one briefing on Thursday, February 4 at 12:00 p.m. to provide an update on current events in Missouri.
The briefing will be live-streamed on Governor Parson’s Facebook page.
On Tuesday, Governor Parson will virtually join the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting and Great Northwest Day at the Capitol event.
He will also travel to Osage Beach to attend the annual Missouri Pork Association banquet.
On Wednesday, Parson will virtually welcome attendees to the annual Gearing Up event with the Missouri Association of Manufacturing.
On Thursday, Parson will be the keynote speaker at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce 2021 Economic Outlook Conference.
