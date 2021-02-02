Gov. Parson appoints Limbaugh as assoc. circuit judge for 19th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson appointed Christopher K. Limbaugh as associate circuit judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit.
Limbaugh currently serves as general counsel - chief legal officers for Governor Parson.
He started his career in private practice in his hometown of Cape Girardeau. He then served as the elected prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County.
He is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law.
Limbaugh will fill the vacancy created by the election of Cotton Walker to circuit judge.
The 19th Judicial Circuit is comprised of Cole County, Mo.
Because of Cole County’s status as the seat of state government, litigation involving the state of Missouri originates in the county.
