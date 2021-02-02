Gov. Beshear: More than 362K vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ky. since first shipment arrived

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a vaccine update on Tuesday, February 2
The governor was at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena in Lexington where Kroger Health launched the first regional COVID-19 vaccine site in the state.
He said more than 362,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated since they received the first shipment about a month-and-a-half ago.
The governor said new vaccination sites would be announced on Thursday, with registration going live at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
He announced the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5 percent. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22 percent the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.
The governor noted Tuesday was the fifth day in a row that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed under 9 percent.
Kentucky cases
On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 2,443
- Additional deaths: 32
- Positivity rate: 8.83 percent
- Total deaths: 3,812
- Currently hospitalized: 1,336
- Currently in ICU: 373
- Currently on ventilator: 172
