Gov. Beshear: More than 362K vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ky. since first shipment arrived
Governor Andy Beshear said more than 362,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated since they received the first shipment about a month-and-a-half ago. (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | February 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 4:37 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a vaccine update on Tuesday, February 2

The governor was at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena in Lexington where Kroger Health launched the first regional COVID-19 vaccine site in the state.

He said more than 362,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated since they received the first shipment about a month-and-a-half ago.

The governor said new vaccination sites would be announced on Thursday, with registration going live at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

He announced the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5 percent. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22 percent the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.

The governor noted Tuesday was the fifth day in a row that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed under 9 percent.

Kentucky cases

On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases: 2,443
  • Additional deaths: 32
  • Positivity rate: 8.83 percent
  • Total deaths: 3,812
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,336
  • Currently in ICU: 373
  • Currently on ventilator: 172

