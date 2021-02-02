First Alert: Chilly Groundhog Day

(KFVS) - This afternoon will be partly sunny and remain cold.
Highs will range in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.
Temps will drop back into the 20s tonight.
Wednesday will start off chilly, but gradually warm up in the mid 40s, thanks to southerly winds.
Rain chances move in on Thursday with a few snowflakes possible Thursday night into Friday.
Little to no impacts are expected from snow.
The rest of Friday looks dry, but a second system could bring a few inches of snow on Saturday.
Arctic air will push into the Heartland Sunday and into Monday next week.
Temperatures could range in the single digits to the teens at times, with wind chill values below 0º.
