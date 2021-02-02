Federal court warns of jury duty scam emails circulating in U.S.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KFVS) - United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois has issued a scam warning after suspicious emails started popping up in inboxes claiming to come from the federal court system.
According to the Office of the Clerk in East St. Louis, individuals in the southern district of Illinois and in other states have received emails stating they had been summonsed for federal jury service.
The email includes a link which requests the receiver to click on.
The Office of the Clerk is urging recipients to not click on the link because it could be harmful and this method it is not how the federal court contacts potential jurors.
Federal courts do not issue jury summons by email.
Legitimate jury summons are delivered by post.
Anyone who has received a bogus jury summons email is asked to report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission online here.
The Office of the Clerk offers the following advice when contacted by a scammer:
- Authenticate an email or call by contacting the Clerk’s Office Help Desk message system at 866-867-3169. They can verify that the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois is not requiring any action from you and that the scam call did not come from the court.
- Do not divulge personal information or financial information to unknown callers, including those who claim to work for a government agency.
- Jurors are never asked for credit card or banking information.
- A fine will never be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain a failure to appear.
- Do no click any link included in an email from an unknown sender.
