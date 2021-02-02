Enjoy the quiet time today and Wednesday, active and cold weather arrive later this week

Today will bring decreasing clouds through the day. So the added sunshine will help to warm the Heartland into the lower 40s this afternoon. Mainly clear skies continue tonight, allowing for numbers to dip into the 20s overnight. Another calm, sunny day on tap for Wednesday. Rain takes over on Thursday thanks to a cold front that will swing though in the afternoon and evening. Another blast of cold air will arrive over the weekend. There is the chance to see some precipitation Saturday evening and night. Some accumulations are possible, but too early to pinpoint exactly how much. What is certain, is the very cold air that moves in Sunday and Monday. Wind chills could dip below zero in some areas early Sunday.