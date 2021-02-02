Egyptian Health Dept. reports 15 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 15 more COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
Gallatin County
- Female: 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
- Male: 1 in their 20′s
White County
- Female: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s
- Male: 3 in their 70′s, 2 demographics unknown-case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,293 lab confirmed positives, including 42 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,580 lab-confirmed positives, including 24 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 451 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
