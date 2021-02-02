Cold and Calm Morning

Temperatures in the low 30s and a few upper 20s this Tuesday morning. Clouds and peaks of sunshine starting off the morning. Areas across the Heartland will have a gradual clearing of some clouds so more sun is possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s in southern Illinois/northern southeast Missouri and the low 40s elsewhere. Temperatures drop back into the 20s tonight.
Wednesday will be another dry day in the forecast with partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds will help warm temperatures in the mid 40s.
Our next system(s) bring rain on Thursday with snowflakes possible Thursday night into Friday. Little to no impacts expected from snow during this time. Friday appears dry, but a secondary system could drop a few inches of snow on Saturday. Sunday and into Monday next week, an arctic round of very cold air will push south reaching the Heartland. We could see temperatures ranging in the single digits to teens at times. Wind chill values look to be in the negative digits.
-Lisa
