City of Marquand experiencing water loss, cause unknown

MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Marquand reported on Tuesday morning, February 2 that a water outage affecting all city water customers.
There is no set time as to when water will be restored.
According to Marquand City Clerk and Administrator Amanda Gwinn the city is losing water, but there is no indication as to where a leak might be.
Crews are currently investigating the cause of the water loss.
When the problem is fixed, a mandatory boil water order will be in effect until further notice.
This affects 115 water customers, including the Marquand-Zion R-VI School District.
According to the school district website, students wee dismissed early, at 11:15 a.m.
Elementary and junior high volleyball practice has also been canceled, due to the loss of water.
