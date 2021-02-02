Carbondale Police Dept. adds hybrid cruiser to fleet

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The next time you are pulled over or call the Carbondale Police Department, you may notice the new hybrid cruiser.
The first thing you may notice about the new cruiser is how quiet it is while idling.
Carbondale is one of the first police departments in the area to add a hybrid police car.
“From what I’ve seen, it’s a nationwide trend and we want to be apart of that,” said Interim Police Chief Stan Reno.
Green energy is on the chief’s mind.
“So were looking forward to any amount of fuel that we can save, and running off of the alternative energy source, and looking at how that affects our budgets,” said Chief Reno.
Over at the city garage, they spent nearly two weeks gearing up the new cruiser to hit the road.
“Police vehicles have to run all the time, so they end up with a lot of idle time. With the electrical reserve of the hybrid, they can shut the engine off and continue to run all the accessories,” said Bill Myers, equipment maintenance supervisor for the city of Carbondale.
Myers said the city has been using Ford Explorers since 2013, but this model is brand new this year.
The hybrid model is the new norm he said.
“Actually, Ford offers this as the standard,” Myers said. “So the standard police interceptor utility is the hybrid. You have to option it to go with a gas model alone.”
Myers said we should expect more of the new 2021 hybrids.
“Well, there’s going to be more hybrids coming to the city of Carbondale fleet,” he said. “It’s a priority of the city, the counsel and Gary. And Stan, our chief, and I know this is the car we’re going to be going with for a long time.”
Chief Reno said the new vehicles will boost the morale of his team.
“We invest a lot of money in them because we want to have the safest tools for our officers to use when they’re out patrolling and doing their police work,” he said.
The city also started a new initiative that lets officers take their vehicles home. They said data shows it’s a great deterrent for crime in neighborhoods.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.