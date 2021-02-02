Cape Girardeau City Council votes on new deer ordinance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s been a lot of talk from city leaders once again about the possibility of allowing hunting inside the city limits.
You may remember, the issue was put Cape Girardeau voters several years ago, but failed.
The Cape Girardeau City Council met Monday night to vote on a new deer ordinance for the first time.
The deer cause problems for some citizens.
“The deer are here a lot; we’ve seen up to 17 deer at one time,” said one Cape resident. “They like to eat our plants and our trees”
Those deer have been a pain since at least 2013.
Cape Girardeau City Manager Scott Meyer said the hunting proposals been on the council’s table for several years.
“This proposal has a very controlled hunt; they’re on specific public land actually the first ones selected are city land and so it’s very controlled,” Meyer said.
Meyer said the archery hunt will only take place during deer season and hunters have a limit of two deer.
The designated hunting areas are Twin Trees, Delaware Park, Fountain park and Cape Rock.
“A lot of the comments that we had were people concerned about people going rogue or just doing their own thing with that, this doesn’t allow that,” Meyers said.
He said hunters must be trained and meet all the qualifications set by the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“Partly what will be talked about tonight is a little bit about if there’s desire for additional training and if that is necessary,” he said.
The last deer population census from 2013 shows 37 deer per square mile.
“They said the population has grown they feel very confident of that and that some form of controlling the population was necessary,” he said.
If the ordinance passes, the hunting won’t start until the fall because that’s when deer season is.
