Cape Girardeau City Council votes in favor of managed deer archery season in city limits

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, February 1, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted in favor of allowing a managed deer archery season inside city limits.
The archery season will start in November of this year.
A few changes were made to an ordinance that was written by city staff after researching the issue for several months.
Only those 18 years and older could participate.
The council would also need to pass a new ordinance next year for it to continue.
Hunting would only be allowed on designated city owned property.
The following locations have been approved.
- Delaware Park
- Twin Trees
- Cape Rock
- Fountain Park
You can find photos from the city council presentation below.
The photos show the approved guidelines and maps of the approved areas.
Dan Presson represent Ward 1 where most of those areas are located.
“There will always be deer so this is not the end all solution,” said Presson. “However, I do have pressing concerns about even an overall managed hunt in the city of Cape Girardeau limits.”
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said there were a lot of thing to consider when coming to this decision.
“Safety was of upmost of importance. It was the first thing we looked at. You know, we have had people say ‘lets get a sharpshooter. Lets shoot these things.’ The plan we came up with is the safest for a number of reasons. The manor in which it is going to be done. The location in which it is going to be done. The process they are using. Public safety is a priority,” said Fox.
The council will still need to have a second reading at the next meeting before it goes into effect.
