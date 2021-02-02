Black History Month events hosted by the Cape Girardeau Public Library

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The month of February brings the celebration of African Americans with Black History Month.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will host a book event that showcases black authors and illustrators to bring awareness to them.
“Black history is not just about learning about yourself for one month, it’s actually about learning about yourself for the entire year.”
Kapri Thatch is a preschool teacher who said it’s important for all of her students to learn about the accomplishments of African Americans.
“We only do get a month,” she said. “But I try to incorporate as much of our history within my activities.”
Through music, books and every day learning.
“We’re going to take everything that we’ve learned this month and put that into some form of our every day learning of the rest of the year the rest of time,” she said.
This is what library youth services staffer Renee Jackson plans to do through special book events.
“I have created a ‘Let’s Talk Kids Book,’ celebrating authors and illustrators who are black. And we have other book talks that are coming up this month,” Jackson said.
Along with a book display full of black authors for the public.
“We usually get that out every year because a lot of students and teachers come by and want to pick out books for their classrooms and kids want to bring them home and share with families,” she said.
With an emphasis on the importance of American accomplishments and loving who you are as a person.
“There are so many high positions in this world you can step into and be African American,” she said. “And I want you to know that you can do that with my help, with whoever’s help around you like we’re here to help you guide you lead you, get you to the top because we want to see you succeed.”
The Let’s Talk Kids event is on the Cape Girardeau Public Library’s Facebook page Wednesday night from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
The library is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for book pickup and browsing only.
