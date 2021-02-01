Becoming partly sunny tomorrow. Remaining chilly.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Skies are mostly cloudy this evening but we will begin to see skies try to clear tomorrow. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall through the 30s. Lows by morning will range from the middle 20s north to near 30 south.
Tuesday will become partly sunny but remain cold. Highs will range from the upper 30s far north to the middle 40s far south.
Wednesday will be chilly with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase late Wednesday with a good chance of rain for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s Thursday so wintry weather does not appear likely.
