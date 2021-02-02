Anna, Ill. man accused of sexually assaulting child under 17

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under 17 years old.
Rusty A. Shipley, 21, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of unlawful restraint.
According to a release from the Office of the State’s Attorney, Shipley was arrested in January 2021 after an investigation by the Anna Police Department.
He is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 5 at the Union County Courthouse.
