Anna, Ill. man accused of child porn possession

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of having child pornography.
Robert Louis Craft, 33, was charged with four counts of child pornography, one county being a Class X felony and three counts being Class 2 felonies.
According to a release from the Office of the State’s Attorney, Craft is accused of having child pornography that depicts children under the age of 13.
He was arrested in January 2021 following an investigation by the Illinois State Police.
Craft is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $300,000 bond.
On Feb. 1 a bond hearing was held and a reduction in bond was denied.
A pre-trial was scheduled for Monday, March 15 at the Union County Courthouse.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.