What you need to know Feb. 1

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, February 1.
This week is starting out chilly.
This morning, a few flurries or snow showers are possible in our eastern counties in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Wake-up temps will range in the 30s, but gusty winds will make it feel more like the 20s.
We should start to finally see some sunshine later this afternoon as clouds decrease.
Highs will be chilly and breezy in the mid-to upper 30s. Some of our southern counties could reach 40.
Nicer conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs will be in the 40s with light winds.
Thursday clouds and light rain could move into the Heartland.
A wintry mix is possible heading into the weekend.
Snow accumulation looks minimal, but frigid arctic air will move in by Friday and Saturday.
Lows will be in the low teens, with some models showing the single digits on a few morning.
The weekend ahead will be dry and very cold.
- President Biden is set to meet Monday afternoon with a group of 10 Republican senators who have proposed spending about one-third of what he is seeking in coronavirus aid.
- Some Heartland residents want to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but they fall short of the current requirements.
- Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await first shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents.
- A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited a provincial disease control center that had an early hand in managing the outbreak.
- The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.
- Donald Trump has named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, one day after it was revealed that the former president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys.
- Myanmar military television says the military is taking control of the country for one year, while reports say many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi have been detained.
- After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast on Sunday braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.
- Heartland churches are seeing more people gather for in-person services on Sundays.
- Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
- A Texas family is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old boy to COVID-19 after he took a turn for the worse and died within 24 hours.
- One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.
