Warming trend through Thursday, then coldest air of the year takes over for the weekend

Overcast to mostly cloudy skies expected for the rest of today. The clouds, along with the brisk northerly winds, will keep highs only in the 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be cold, but winds will let up a little overnight. Lows tonight will be in the 20s. Decreasing clouds expected on Tuesday, with more areas hitting highs in the 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day, with highs in the 50s possible, but rain will push in too. Arctic air spreads into the Heartland by the weekend. Highs on Super Bowl Sunday will only be in the 20s!!!