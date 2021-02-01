State lawmaker indicted for stem cell fraud scheme, illegally distributing prescription drugs

SPRINGFIELD Mo. (KFVS) - An elected Missouri state representative has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a fraud scheme.
Patricia Ashton Derges, 63, of Nixa, Missouri, was charged in a 20-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Springfield for allegedly making false claims about a supposed stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics in southern Missouri, and for illegally providing prescription drugs to clients of those clinics.
The indictment was made public on February 1 following her self-surrender and initial court appearance.
The investigation began as a result of false or misleading statements made by Derges in April 2020 to a Springfield television station regarding her potential use of stem cells to treat COVID-19.
Derges, who is not a physician but is licensed as an assistant physician, operates three Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations in Springfield, Ozark and Branson.
An assisted physician is a mid-level medical professional in the state of Missouri.
Under Missouri law, medical school graduates who have not been accepted into a residency program but have passed Step 1 and Step 2 of the United States Medical Licensing Examination may apply to become an assistant physician.
State law requires that assistant physicians practice pursuant to collaborative practice arrangement with a licensed physician.
The federal indictment charges Derges with ten counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions.
The indictment alleges that Derges, without conducting in-person medical evaluations of the patients, wrote electronic prescriptions for the medications for patients and transmitted them to pharmacies over the internet.
The indictment also charges Derges with two counts of making false statements to federal agents investigating this case in May 2020.
Derges allegedly told agents that the amniotic fluid allograft that she used in her practice contained mesenchymal stem cells, which she knew was false.
In total, Derges’s patients paid her over $191,000 for amniotic fluid that did not contain stem cells.
She also allegedly told federal officers that she had not treated a patient for urinary incontinence with amniotic fluid allograft, which she knew was false.
She was elected in November 2020 as a Missouri state representative in District 140 (Christian County).
