Sikeston Juniors will take the ACT for Free

Students in the junior class of Sikeston Public Schools are now able to save a few bucks in preparation for college. The Sikeston Jaycees donated $5000 to the foundation making sure the students can take the ACT for free.
“That takes about half of it off our plate. And allows us to give back in other areas across the district.”
Foundation director Amy Blanton says all students in the junior class will now have the same opportunity to take the exam.
“Because the test it expensive. It’s $55 just to take the test.
Junior Camryn Self says not having to pay for this test relieves a lot of pressure.
“I know that I won’t have to pay for this one, it’s a free one. Which is amazing.”
She says another big advantage of taking the test, is it’s offered during the school day.
“It’s like a 3-day thing. So, I’ll take the test over 3 days during the school day. This is nice because it makes it comfortable for the students.
With hopes, they will be more prepared with higher scores.
“When the students take the ACT we get a report back that says so many percent of the students are college-bound.”
Academic Principal Tiffany Morgan says that’s why it’s important that every student has the same opportunity.
“It gives us some data that we can use to see where our students are at and what we need to do to prepare them for the next stage of life.”
The ACT test will be given by computer on April 20th through the 22nd during the day, at the Sikeston Field house.
