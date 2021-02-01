Power tools, other items worth thousands of dollars stolen from business

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a business in Lone Oak, Kentucky.
Investigators said several suspects forced their way into Hank Brother’s True Value at 1 a.m. on Friday, January 29 and took power tools and other items worth several thousands of dollars.
Anyone who has information about the burglary is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or their local police department.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.