Police search for burglary suspect in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are still looking for a person that ran away from a crash and was involved in a burglary Monday evening.
“We were responding to a report of a burglary near Bellevue and Fountain,” said Sgt. Hann. “Officers arrived and the suspect fled in a red SUV. Officers attempted to stop the suspect but he refused to stop. The suspect fled from his vehicle on foot near Dunklin and west End. Officers are still searching for him "
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.