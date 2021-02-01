One arrest made in stolen gun investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on Monday, February 1 in connection with a stolen gun investigation.
Officers with the Paducah Police Department took 25-year-old Gregory T. Taylor into custody on a McCracken County arrest warrant.
Taylor was charged with receiving stolen property/firearm.
Authorities said Taylor is not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.
The investigation into a stolen handgun began on October 5 when the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Drug Division searched a home on Ohio Street in Paducah in reference to drug activity.
During the search, detectives found a loaded stolen 9mm handgun.
They later learned the gun was stolen from a vehicle in McCracken County, gut it was not reported stolen to police.
The owner of the gun didn’t realize it had been stolen when they reported other guns had been stolen.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Paducah Police Department assisted McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives in the investigation.
