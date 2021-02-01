81 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 81 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 1.
The new cases include 51 patients at a correctional facility in Perry County, which is not included in the the breakdown below.
The health department said the correctional facility is following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
The new positive cases include:
- Females - Five girls under the age of 10, two girls under the age of 15, two women in their 20s, four women in their 30s, three women in their 40s and six women in their 50s.
- Males - Three boys under the age of 10, one man in his 20s and four men in their 30s.
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 126
- Released from isolation - 2,827
- Deaths - 57
- Total cases - 3,010
