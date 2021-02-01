2,312 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ill., 16 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,312 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Monday, February 1.
Currently, 2,387 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 515 are in the ICU and 278 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 4.9 percent.
A total of 1,128,613 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19,259 deaths.
As of Monday, 16,100,555 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
IDPH reports 996,410 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities.
A total of 1,829,575 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
More than one million vaccine doses is expected to be given by the end of the day on Monday.
IDPH said 36,851 shots were administered on Saturday, which set a new record for the state.
Wintry weather impacted the number of doses given on Sunday, which totaled 14,422.
