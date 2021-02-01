3 injured in single-vehicle crash; 16-year-old driver charged with DUI

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three teenagers were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Calloway County, Kentucky on Sunday night, January 31.
The crash, involving a Chevrolet Silverado, happened on Main Street in Hazel at approximately 8:15.
The truck hit numerous light poles, a guardrail, a fence and two buildings.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old male, of Dickson Tennessee, was driving northbound on Highway 641 at a high-rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn near the state line.
When deputies arrived at the crash scene the driver and two reported passengers, another 16-year-old male and 18-year-old Jose Quinton, both of Dickson, were not in the truck and had left the area.
A short time later, deputies found the driver and two passengers.
Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services were called to transport all three to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries they received in the crash.
The driver was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, 3rd degree terroristic threatening, menacing, 2nd degree disorderly conduct and two counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment.
