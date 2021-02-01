LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 1.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,768 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently, there are 1,327 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 354 are in the ICU and 173 are on a ventilator.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 8.81 percent.
As of Sunday, a total of 362,890 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,745 deaths and 43,380 recoveries.
KDPH reports that 4,035,018 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
