LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing

LIVE: Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing
More than 4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | February 1, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST - Updated February 1 at 3:02 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 1.

You can watch the update below.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,768 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Sunday.

Currently, there are 1,327 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 354 are in the ICU and 173 are on a ventilator.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 8.81 percent.

As of Sunday, a total of 362,890 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,745 deaths and 43,380 recoveries.

KDPH reports that 4,035,018 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.