Cloudy and Breezy Morning

Cloudy skies this morning with a few flurries/light snow showers over our eastern counties in southern Illinois and western Kentucky possible. Little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures ranging in the 30s but wind chill values will be in the 20s with gusty northwesterly winds this morning. Mostly cloudy through the day. Clouds will start to decrease during the afternoon so there could be some sunshine but only for a short time before sunset tonight. High temperatures will be near the mid to upper 30s with a few southern counties possibly reaching 40 degrees if the clouds move out.
Mild weather during the middle of the week with sunshine in the forecast, lighter winds, and temps in the 40s.
The end of the week is looking to be an interesting setup. There is still going to be change on the timeline, however, showers likely on Thursday and a chance of rain/snow mix heading into the weekend. Snow looks to be a minimal impact, but the frigid arctic air will have the control in this system. Low temperatures will be in the low teens and some models even indicate the single digits pushing during a few mornings.
-Lisa
