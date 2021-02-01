Cloudy and Breezy Morning

Cloudy skies this morning with a few flurries/light snow showers over our eastern counties in southern Illinois and western Kentucky possible. Little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures ranging in the 30s but wind chill values will be in the 20s with gusty northwesterly winds this morning. Mostly cloudy through the day. Clouds will start to decrease during the afternoon so there could be some sunshine but only for a short time before sunset tonight. High temperatures will be near the mid to upper 30s with a few southern counties possibly reaching 40 degrees if the clouds move out.