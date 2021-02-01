Carbondale police search for 2 armed robbery suspects

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On January 30 at approximately 2:00 p.m., City of Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 300 block of East Mill Street regarding a complaint of an armed robbery.
The victim reported he agreed to meet with a female acquaintance in that area.
While waiting on the acquaintance to arrive, two black male suspects armed with weapons approached the victim.
The suspects demanded the victim give them his property.
Both suspects took the stolen items and walked away from the scene.
The victim did not report any injuries.
The first suspect is described as a black male, in his 20s.
He is around 6 foot and weighs about 145 pounds.
He was wearing a black winter hat, a black and white bandana across his face and a black coat.
This suspect was carrying the handgun.
The second suspect is described as a black male in his 30s.
He was about 5′08″ and weighs around 170 pounds.
He was wearing a black winter hat and a puffy grey and white jacket.
The second suspect was carrying a knife.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
