Body found in wooded area near a Cape Girardeau park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple investigators responded to the south side of Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau just before noon on Monday, February 1.
According to Cape Girardeau Police, the body of a female was found in a wooded area, just off South West End Boulevard.
This is all police could release at this time.
Yellow crime scene tape could be seen in the area where police were investigating.
