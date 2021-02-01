Body found in wooded area near a Cape Girardeau park

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen near a wooded area on the south side of Shawnee Park where Cape Girardeau Police said the body of a female was found on Monday, February 1. (Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Marsha Heller | February 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 1:17 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple investigators responded to the south side of Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau just before noon on Monday, February 1.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the body of a female was found in a wooded area, just off South West End Boulevard.

This is all police could release at this time.

Yellow crime scene tape could be seen in the area where police were investigating.

