Heartlanders wait for COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Illinois and Missouri health officials are currently distributing the vaccine in phases to those believed to be most vulnerable.
This may overlook those that want to get vaccinated but fall short of the current requirements.
Right now, Illinois is in Phase 1b. That includes frontline workers, inmates, and adults over the age 65. Now Missouri is in phase 1b-- tier 1 and 2.
This phase includes first responders, frontline workers, adults age 65 and older and adults with high risks.
High rick individuals have severe health conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, severe obesity, and more.
Many in the Heartland said they are still waiting for a vaccine.
“My husband and my daughter both qualified but I didn’t,” said Peggy Boyd.
Boyd does not qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine yet because she’s a couple years shy of 65 and is not considered high risk, despite her medical conditions.
“I have rheumatoid arthritis and take some medicine that compromise my immune system,” said Boyd.
With help from her doctor, she hopes to receive the vaccine soon, but fears having to wait for the next phase.
“A little worried, but I also didn’t want to take a shot away from someone that was maybe worst off than me,” said Boyd.
Boyd’s not the only one who can’t get the shot yet.
“I’m not old enough and I was turned down on the first go around,” said Karen Sander.
Karen Sander almost did not receive a shot because of her age, but eventually got vaccinated due to high blood pressure. She said the wait for vaccine was uneasy.
“I was nervous because I don’t want to spread it. I am around students every day and husband did get the vaccine so kind of felt like the loner not getting it,” said Sander.
Sander’s sister, Joyce McClard also received a COVID-19 vaccine. She said she is relieved her sister no longer has to wait.
“I do feel comfortable because I am staying right now with the for little bit and I’m glad she got it,” said McClard.
Sander stated she looks forward to when the vaccine is available to everyone.
“I think we’ve lived in a threat since March, so the fact that it’s there. I wish that everybody can get it,” said Sander.
You can visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/ or https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-plan to find out when you can get the Covid-19 vaccine
